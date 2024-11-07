Open GI expands panel with Commercial Express property owners

Managing general agent Commercial Express has joined Open GI’s commercial panel, the software specialists have confirmed.

The technology experts flagged the partnership, which means it has become the first software house to host Commercial Express on an e-trade panel and builds on the relationship between the two as it hosts Commercial Express’ quote-and-bind extranet.

Brokers using Open GI will have access to Commercial Express’ specialist property insurance, including its ability to write unoccupied property and appetite for DSS, as well as professional or retired tenanted properties.

Prime SME Property Owners