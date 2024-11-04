Nathan Adams joins Lloyd’s from Aviva

Nathan Adams has been appointed Lloyd’s chief people officer joining early next year from Aviva where he held a number of senior roles having worked at the insurer since 2014.

He will replace Sara Gomez who is retiring from Lloyd’s at the end of the year. She joined in July 2021 and was appointed interim chief HR officer and a member of Lloyd’s executive committee on 1 December 2021, before taking on her current role in 2022.

With over 20 years of experience as an HR and transformation leader, Adams was most recently chief people officer at Aviva Investors and prior to that held senior HR roles at Barclays and Arcadia Group.

He will report to Lloyd’s CEO John Neal and