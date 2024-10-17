Pen revamps cyber proposition for large corporate clients

Pen Underwriting has relaunched its cyber proposition for large corporate clients, doubling excess of loss limit (XOL) and introduce a broader risk appetite. It is backed by a consortium of A-rated capacity providers with specialist knowledge of the cyber market. The large corporate client product offers £10m primary cover, £15m limit for XOL and can cater for any size of firm with worldwide coverage. Corporate clients are sophisticated buyers when it comes to cyber protection, having typically invested heavily in their own cyber security and rigorous IT controls while retaining an initial layer of risk themselves. The product adds to Pen’s SME cyber

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy. If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk