BMS expands apprenticeship programme to nine

BMS has grown its early careers apprenticeship programme in London with nine new school and college leavers.

The programme was started last year with seven apprentices.

BMS said it had broadened its access to a wider and more diverse talent pool through strategic partnerships with organisations such as Davies Group, Equity, East London Business Alliance, and the London Market Group’s ‘London Insurance Life’ campaign.

The nine apprentices receive a comprehensive introduction to the insurance industry and have the opportunity rotate through different teams and departments.

