Ghost broker handed two-year suspended prison sentence

A man who sold invalid insurance policies and tried to take out car insurance for himself by covering up his driving offences and using a fake no-claims discount certificate has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Mohamed Choudhary, 33, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on 13 September 2024. He is also subject to a six-month curfew, which runs daily from 9pm to 6am and is monitored by an electronic tag. He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,630 in costs.

The case had been referred by Aviva to the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) for investigation.

Choudhary pleaded guilty at the same court on 1 July 2024 to two counts of fraud by false