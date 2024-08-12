MGA expands with London office launch

Managing general agent Giant Insurance has launched an office in London, the fifth for the company.

Giant also has offices in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Belfast.

The London office, located on Jewry Street, Tower Hill, is headed up by former Ardonagh Advisory and Thames Underwriting head of construction, Jamie Willby.

MGA carriers include:ArgentaAscot at Lloyd’sAtriumChannel 2015DAS Legal ExpensesDTW1991ERGOGreat Lakes Insurance SEProbitas

Giant is a Lloyd’s coverholder and specialises in property and casualty risks.

According to its website Giant was established in 2006 and its panel of