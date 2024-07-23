Interview: Tim Smyth, Bspoke

Bspoke Group CEO Tim Smyth tells Insurance Age about reaching profitability and expanding with brokers through organic growth, hires and new products as well as acquisitions.

When RCapital Partners and Montague Investment Group backed the management of UK General and Precision Partnership in a buyout from Primary Group the business, which went on to be rebranded as Bspoke, was loss making.

The deal, announced in August 2022, completed in October the same year.

The plan for the collection of managing general agents (see box, right, for current structure) was to model the combined group as a niche and specialist schemes player with “a relentless focus” on profitable and