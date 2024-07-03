Insurance Age

SRG buys political violence specialist Tristar Special Risks

    • By Rosie Simms

Specialist Risk Group has acquired political violence specialist Tristar Special Risks building out SRG’s managing general agent, MX, which was launched in December 2021.

Tristar Special Risks has expertise in terrorism insurance and supports brokers across the UK offering cover for all types of commercial and residential risks, including political and religious properties.

Tristar Special Risks is a great example of what SRG looks for in the ideal team and business. They have deep expertise and credibility in their specialist area, and I know that they will go from strength to strength from being part of SRG.Lee Anderson, SRG group deputy CEO

This deal comes hard

