Application and ghost broking motor fraud up 64% at Aviva

Aviva spotted fraud on more than 51,000 motor policy applications last year, up 64% on its 2022 detection figures, the insurer has revealed.

The provider detailed the numbers included policies sold by ghost brokers.

Ghost broking has been a high-profile problem for the insurance industry in recent years. This Spring police officers from the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department served nine cease and desist notices over a two-week period to help tackle ghost brokers.

Aviva’s update came as it reported a 39% increase in the number of claims declined as a result of fraud in 2023.

This investment has improved our ability to detect fraud