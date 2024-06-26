Application and ghost broking motor fraud up 64% at Aviva
Aviva spotted fraud on more than 51,000 motor policy applications last year, up 64% on its 2022 detection figures, the insurer has revealed.
The provider detailed the numbers included policies sold by ghost brokers.
Ghost broking has been a high-profile problem for the insurance industry in recent years. This Spring police officers from the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department served nine cease and desist notices over a two-week period to help tackle ghost brokers.
Aviva’s update came as it reported a 39% increase in the number of claims declined as a result of fraud in 2023.
This investment has improved our ability to detect fraud
