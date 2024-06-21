Insurance Age

Cowens MD aims for minimum 10% income growth this year

Mark Wilson, Cowens
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Mark Wilson, managing director of Cowens Group’s general insurance division, told Insurance Age he would be “disappointed” if income didn't grow by at least 10% by the end of the year.

Wilson, pictured, took on the role at the Midlands-based broker in April after group CEO Paul Chaplin stepped back from the day-to-day running of the business. 

He is looking to drive Cowens’ growth strategy forward via existing clients and new business through recommendations and referrals.

RelatedCowens appoints Mark Wilson as MD People Moves: 31 October - 4 November 2022 

“We've got plans to increase our distribution relationships,” he said.

“We've had some fantastic new business already. So we

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Broking Success: Right opportunity

Matthew Collins, founder and managing director of Ascend Broking, targets growing from £14m to £50m gross written premiums in five years as the firm positions itself as a viable alternative to larger brokers.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: