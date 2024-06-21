Cowens MD aims for minimum 10% income growth this year

Mark Wilson, managing director of Cowens Group’s general insurance division, told Insurance Age he would be “disappointed” if income didn't grow by at least 10% by the end of the year.

Wilson, pictured, took on the role at the Midlands-based broker in April after group CEO Paul Chaplin stepped back from the day-to-day running of the business.

He is looking to drive Cowens’ growth strategy forward via existing clients and new business through recommendations and referrals.

“We've got plans to increase our distribution relationships,” he said.

“We've had some fantastic new business already. So we