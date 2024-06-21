Cowens MD aims for minimum 10% income growth this year
Mark Wilson, managing director of Cowens Group’s general insurance division, told Insurance Age he would be “disappointed” if income didn't grow by at least 10% by the end of the year.
Wilson, pictured, took on the role at the Midlands-based broker in April after group CEO Paul Chaplin stepped back from the day-to-day running of the business.
He is looking to drive Cowens’ growth strategy forward via existing clients and new business through recommendations and referrals.RelatedCowens appoints Mark Wilson as MD People Moves: 31 October - 4 November 2022
“We've got plans to increase our distribution relationships,” he said.
“We've had some fantastic new business already. So we
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Brokers urged to warn businesses as fire brigade ends automatic alarm response
Axa Commercial has advised London businesses to review their fire risk assessments and staff training after London Fire Brigade announced it would no longer respond to daytime activations of automatic fire alarms in most non-residential buildings from October.
Seventeen adds to northern footprint with first Yorkshire buy
Seventeen Group has bought East Pennine Insurance Consultants which trades as Fletcher Smith in Sheffield and North East Insurance Brokers in the North East.
People Moves: 17 – 21 June 2024
Follow for the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Broking Success: Right opportunity
Matthew Collins, founder and managing director of Ascend Broking, targets growing from £14m to £50m gross written premiums in five years as the firm positions itself as a viable alternative to larger brokers.
Are new regional insurer offices the silver bullet to improve broker service?
The insurer retrenchment from the regions might have stopped and indeed been reversed in some cases, but as Ida Axling discovers, new branches, whilst welcome, are not the answer to all the issues over broker service.
Broker moves Accredited-backed MGA capacity to Aviva with extended facility
Norwich-based insurtech broker Pikl has replaced its MGA capacity after signing a deal with Prestige Underwriting, backed by Aviva.
Peach Pi launches bespoke surgery scheme with broker
Peach Pi has partnered with specialist broker Practice Cover to build a bespoke scheme to meet the specific protection requirements of its surgery clients.
R&Q opts for provisional liquidation
Accredited owner R&Q Insurance Holdings has decided to file for provisional liquidation in Bermuda and sell the fronting business through that route.
Most read
- Are new regional insurer offices the silver bullet to improve broker service?
- In Depth: Cyber risk and AI – friend or foe?
- Broker moves Accredited-backed MGA capacity to Aviva with extended facility
- Clegg Gifford to open branch in Tunbridge Wells as network buildout continues
- Video Q&A: Close Brothers Premium Finance MD Shaun Hooper
- Allianz and Aviva take top slots in Brokerbility’s insurer partner satisfaction survey