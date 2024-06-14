Insurance Age

Filing pinpoints Arag growth in 2023

Arag boosted the number of risks placed by 3.6% in 2023 to 3.09m, a filing at Companies House has revealed.

The legal expenses insurer achieved the biggest uplift in commercial risks, which leapt 26.1% year-on-year to 866,000.

While there were falls in family, motor and motor assistance levels (see table, below) home emergency was up by 5.8% to 459,000.

After-the-event risks also increased compared to the prior year, by 3.1% to 17,392, and the number of legal advice calls jumped 10.8% to 32,146.

Profit

Arag revealed last month that gross written premiums surged 8.6% to £66.1m in 2023.

The filing issued

