People Moves: 27 – 31 May 2024

    • By Rosie Simms

Follow for the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Dual, Iprism, Sutton Winson, RSA and Premier Choice Healthcare.

Dual appoints head of emerging products

Scott Sayce has been recruited as head of emerging products at Dual, joining on 1 September, bringing more than two decades of specialist lines insurance experience to the role.

He has held leadership roles including group head of financial lines & cyber at Axa Group, head of cyber, technology and life science at CNA Hardy and, most recently, global head of cyber at Allianz Commercial

