Marine MGA Amphitrite gets full FCA approval

Container ship at sea
Amphitrite Underwriting London has confirmed receiving full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority on 31 January 2024.

The marine managing general agent was launched in 2018 with Tysers acting as its principal.

Backed entirely by Arch Capital Group it added former Axa and Amlin leader David Harris as non-executive chair in December.

Konstantinos Tampakakis, CEO of Amphitrite, said: “Securing FCA approval is a testament to the excellence and professionalism of the team.

“This is a pivotal moment in our journey and marks an exciting new phase for our business. We are now able

ManyPets founder Mendel to step down

Many Group, parent of insurtech MGA ManyPets, has announced that longstanding group CEO and co-founder, Steven Mendel, has decided to leave his post and is to be replaced by Luisa Barile, formerly CFO and current ManyPets UK CEO.

