Clear buys HNW broker Porticus

Clear Group has bought London-based high-net-worth specialist broker Porticus Insurance Consultants in its first deal of 2024.

Founded in 2003 by managing director Bill Baker, Porticus’s offering includes cover for high-value homes and motor vehicles, fine art and jewellery.

Baker and his team are staying with the business, Clear confirmed.

Reputation Mike Edgeley, Clear Group

Mike Edgeley, Group CEO of the Clear Group, said: “Porticus has a great reputation in the HNW space, and Bill and his team bring a tremendous wealth of experience to our already strong HNW capability.

“We’re delighted

