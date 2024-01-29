NBS launches excess of loss liability insurance

NBS Underwriting has launched excess of loss liability insurance in a move it flagged enables brokers to offer an additional £5m of public liability cover beyond primary level limits.

According to the managing general agent, the offering – backed by A-rated Allied World Assurance – is suitable for over 140 trades spanning leisure, hospitality, warehousing, manufacturing, contracting, engineering and more.

It detailed the product can be tailored for firms of all sizes from straightforward non-contracting businesses to high-risk contractors, and is available on the NBS quotation platform.

Solutions

Steve Cowman, managing director of NBS, stated: “At NBS, we are committed to