Chaucer takes Milner from Aspen as CEO

Chaucer has swooped for Richard Milner as its group CEO moving from Aspen UK, which has, in turn, appointed Sarah Stanford as interim CEO.

Chaucer has been seeking a permanent CEO since John Fowle left last June for Atrium Underwriters.

Milner, pictured, had been UK CEO at Aspen since June 2020.

Subject to regulatory approval, in his new post, he will be responsible for the general oversight, management and strategic development of the business, which includes composite Syndicate 1084, specialty nuclear Syndicate 1176 and their insurance company in Dublin.

Stanford takes up the interim CEO role at Aspen UK immediately, bringing 25