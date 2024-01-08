JMG adds £100m of deal firepower

JMG Group has raised an additional £100m of committed acquisition facilities from existing lender, Ares Management, Insurance Age can reveal.

The Leeds-headquartered broker was formed in 2020, when JM Glendinning underwent an MBO led by Nick Houghton with private equity backing from growth investor Synova.

It struck a series of deals in 2021/22 and followed this up with seven more buys in the financial year to 31 March 2023.

The purchases, and 16% organic growth, helped the firm boost turnover by 90% to £35.5m