Clear Group widens reach with launch of European arm

Clear Group has launched a holdings business in Continental Europe, as it looks to make its first acquisition in the area, Insurance Age can reveal.

Clear Management Europe has been set up to be the continental Europe arm of Clear Group.

Set up in Germany and in operation since October, CME is yet to make its first acquisition but Clear Group CEO, Mike Edgeley told Insurance Age that the business is in talks with several parties.

“We’ve looked at a couple of companies, but we are still at that phase where we’re really getting to understand the market,” he set out.

“Currently we have around six businesses that are at very early stages of