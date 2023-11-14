Andy Fairchild peps up roles with Zing365

Former Broker Network boss and Applied Systems Europe CEO Andy Fairchild has joined insurance training specialist Zing365 as a board adviser and non-executive director.

Zing365 works with companies across the sector providing compliance, technical, CII qualifications, ESG and business skills training via e-learning or instructor led workshops.

It is the third advisory post for Fairchild, pictured, since he left Applied in June 2021.

Employees need the opportunity to access modern and relevant training in a way best suited to them, their role and their preferred learning styles. Fran Burgess

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, he teamed up with