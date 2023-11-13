Jacqui Kelly on pushing forward with brokers at Zurich

Zurich will be deepening its relationships with brokers and building new partnerships in 2024 as it targets growth across SME, mid-market and high-net-worth business, head of sales and distribution Jacqui Kelly has committed.

In May Zurich’s UK head of retail David Nichols told Insurance Age the provider was targeting “bigger shares of wallet” with the broker population it serves.

Echoing the thoughts, Kelly updated: “Most brokers in the industry will have an agency with Zurich but how much they trade with us could be a lot less compared to others.

“It is for us to understand the broker opportunities out there, their characteristics and what they need from us, what they have in their mix of business and making sure