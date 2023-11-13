Insurance Age

Jacqui Kelly on pushing forward with brokers at Zurich

future1
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Zurich will be deepening its relationships with brokers and building new partnerships in 2024 as it targets growth across SME, mid-market and high-net-worth business, head of sales and distribution Jacqui Kelly has committed.

In May Zurich’s UK head of retail David Nichols told Insurance Age the provider was targeting “bigger shares of wallet” with the broker population it serves.

Echoing the thoughts, Kelly updated: “Most brokers in the industry will have an agency with Zurich but how much they trade with us could be a lot less compared to others.

“It is for us to understand the broker opportunities out there, their characteristics and what they need from us, what they have in their mix of business and making sure

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: