Insly secures £1.5m venture debt funding

Software provider Insly has secured £1.5m in venture debt funding from Hambro Perks.

The low/no-code technology platform said it would use the resources to scale up products, and on marketing, as it looks to accelerate growth.

Founded by Risto Rossar, CEO on Insly, in 2013, Insly works with brokers, insurers, managing general agents and underwriters to digitise and automate mid and back-office