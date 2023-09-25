Insurance Age

One Call boosts policy count and profits in 2022

Doncaster-headquartered One Call Insurance Services has posted double digit increases in profits and policy count for 2022.

In a filing at Companies House, the Top 75 UK Broker revealed profit after tax leapt 41.1% in 2022 to £15.16m, in contrast to a £6.25m decline the previous year.

Turnover was stable at £52.36m compared with £52.31m in 2021, however administrative expenses dropped year-on-year by just over £3.8m to £34.24m.

In the strategic report section of the document the directors wrote: “The company had a further year of strong sales, and this together with a particular focus on renewal retention rates saw

