Headline makers – September 2023
The hottest stories from 1 to 31 August.Top 5 most read
Broker-facing manager charged with murder
www.insuranceage.co.uk/broker/7953528/broker-facing-manager-charged-with-murder
Abacai CEO Mark Wilson resigns as director as DLG/M&A speculation ramps up
www.insuranceage.co.uk/technology/7953451/abacai-ceo-mark-wilson-resigns-as-director-as-dlgma-speculation-ramps-up
Unpicking the legacy of Michael Bright and Indy on the UK broking sector
www.insuranceage.co.uk/commercial/7953478/unpicking-the-legacy-of-michael-bright-and-indy-on
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
As UK M&A targets dwindle could team hires offer consolidators a new path to growth?
An ongoing feature of the London market, there are signs team lifts and hires might soon be on the rise in the UK retail space too, writes Saxon East.
Brokers urged to educate customers looking to save costs on insurance
Brokers should educate customers keen to cut back on premium spend as to the risky consequences they could face, according to Guy Penn trading director Mark Whiteman.
Cardiff City settles with Miller in legal action over footballer’s plane crash death
Cardiff City has settled with Miller Insurance Services after suing the broker for £10m following the plane crash death of striker Emiliano Sala.
Markerstudy deal will deliver steroid like boost to Atlanta, says Donaldson
Ian Donaldson, Ardonagh Retail CEO and inbound Markerstudy Retail CEO, has hailed the proposed merger as being able to boost growth, product footprint and acquisitions but declined to be drawn on any interest in RSA’s personal lines business.
With Atlanta sold, what will Ardonagh do with the funds it pockets?
Jonathan Swift looks at Ardonagh’s recent growth, and suspects that a larger percentage of the £820m windfall from the Atlanta sale is going to be spent overseas rather than at home.
The stats: Q2 2023 sees fleet rates begin upward climb
The latest Acturis stats reveal that the previously stagnant fleet sector has turned a corner as insurers hike premiums to cope with claims inflation, reports Rachel Gordon.
Greenwood Moreland lands biggest deal since JMG Group-backed MBO
Greenwood Moreland has added to its presence in Scotland with the purchase of Glasgow-based Calcluth & Sangster Insurance Brokers.
My Perfect Broker Week: Atlanta Group’s Leon Carford
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Atlanta Group’s head of risk and compliance Leon Carford shares his thoughts.