FCA authorisation service improvements continue
The Financial Conduct Authority has improved its authorisations performance in four out of five categories affecting brokers, with none of these service levels now in the red.
The latest data from the watchdog for April to June showed all the key broker metrics above 90%, however despite the ongoing improvements only one was rated green.
In the first three months of the financial year, the FCA processed 94.5% of applications on time for ‘approved person’ status submitted by an authorised firm under the Senior Manager and Certification Regime.
The watchdog has a statutory target of 100% being assessed within three months. Though below the threshold the performance
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Interview: Jacqui Kelly, Zurich
Jacqui Kelly was the architect behind Zurich’s new Club Blue proposition that offers a wide range of broker support. Appointed interim sales and distribution director last month, she tells Insurance Age how Zurich’s ‘winning culture’ will sway brokers.
Ex-Ardonagh and Gallagher leader Mark Mugge moves from Lucida to Optio
Mark Mugge has left motor specialist broker Lucida Group to be chief financial officer of managing general agent Optio Group.
‘Disappointing’ – brokers react to Zurich personal lines broker exit plans
Brokers have expressed disappointment at Zurich’s plans to exit personal lines motor and home on broker panels.
Markerstudy investor Pollen Street gets PRA approval for Tradex deal
Markerstudy’s owner Pollen Street Capital has completed the delayed purchase of motor trade and taxi specialist insurer Tradex after getting the greenlight from the Prudential Regulation Authority, Insurance Age can reveal.
Rokstone targeting £100m GWP with new A&H division
Rokstone has launched an accident and health division and recruited Darren Delande to lead it.
RSA slips to half-year loss
RSA Insurance Group has reported a £9m post-tax loss for the first half of 2023, slipping into the red after a profit of £192m in the same period last year.
MGA Eaton Gate targets “next stage of growth” with SiriusPoint capacity
MGA group Eaton Gate has announced a new partnership with SiriusPoint, the specialty insurer and reinsurer.
Swindle targets doubling Ardonagh UK commercial MGA in three years
Ardonagh’s UK Commercial MGA CEO Jaime Swindle is targeting doubling the size of the business in the next three years taking it into the region of £500m gross written premium.