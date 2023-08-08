FCA authorisation service improvements continue

The Financial Conduct Authority has improved its authorisations performance in four out of five categories affecting brokers, with none of these service levels now in the red.

The latest data from the watchdog for April to June showed all the key broker metrics above 90%, however despite the ongoing improvements only one was rated green.

In the first three months of the financial year, the FCA processed 94.5% of applications on time for ‘approved person’ status submitted by an authorised firm under the Senior Manager and Certification Regime.

The watchdog has a statutory target of 100% being assessed within three months. Though below the threshold the performance