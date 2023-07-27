Insurance Age

Tysers launches division targeting global entertainment industry

world-map
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Tysers has gone toe-to-toe with Howden with the launch of Tysers Live, a new division dedicated to servicing the needs of the global entertainment industry.

Howden, which launched its global sports and entertainment practice group in March 2021, added UK and Irish film and television specialist Media Insurance Brokers International at the start of July, as part of its strategy to be “the preeminent choice” for sport and entertainment clients.

Australian stock exchange-listed AUB Group completed the £500m purchase of Lloyd’s wholesale broker Tysers from private equity house Odyssey Investment Partners last September.

Announcing Tysers Live, the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Interview: Chris Withers, Ecclesiastical

There is disruption in the schemes market and Ecclesiastical is taking advantage, says Chris Withers. Investment is being ploughed into its schemes, an important part of the insurer’s growth plans.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: