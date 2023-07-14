Ian Barclay leaves Ardonagh

Ian Barclay, managing director of Geo Agriculture, has left Ardonagh.

Barclay joined the business as managing director for property retail at Direct Group in July 2018.

He took up the wider remit, which includes Rural, AIUA and BIBU, in June 2020.

Barclay had previously been MD of Rural from 2014 until resigning in 2017. Ardonagh’s Geo Underwriting bought Rural in March 2020.

Prior to his two stints as Rural boss, he worked as personal lines MD at Aon Risk Solutions, having been CEO of Axa Art after working for Axa in a variety of roles.

Performance

Barclay