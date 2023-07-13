Sharon Brown joins Greenkite Associates

Former Harbour Underwriting managing director and Miles Smith leader Sharon Brown has joined the executive team of Greenkite Associates as chief commercial officer.

Brown, pictured, was MD at commercial dispute insurance specialist managing general agent Harbour from September 2019 to October last year.

Prior to this she spent just over eight years at Miles Smith, latterly as chief sales officer.

In addition she has served as a board director of the Managing General Agents’ Association since March 2022.

Brown, who has been a board advisor at Greenkite since November, will oversee all sales, marketing, and related customer service activities.

Greenkite