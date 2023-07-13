Biba grows net assets to more than £5m

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed a 21% increase in members’ funds to £5.1m at the end of 2022.

In keeping with recent years, the trade body’s results, filed at Companies House, did not detail profit or loss or level of turnover.

However, Biba reported in a statement that income was up 81.5% compared with 2021.

According to the broker body, it has “recovered strongly” from the Covid-19 crisis and the associated lockdowns with income now “only marginally lower” than 2019’s pre-pandemic total.

The return of in-person events, including its conference in Manchester, helped boost the figures