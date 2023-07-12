Clear buys One Commercial Specialty from Bspoke

Clear Group has continued its push into the managing general agents sector buying One Commercial Specialty from Bspoke.

Earlier this month Clear took a 50% stake in Thomond Underwriting based in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, in its first ever MGA deal.

One Commercial Speciality writes professional indemnity and directors’ and officers’ liability insurance.

Directors Dan Mitchell and James Russell will continue to lead the offering which will sit alongside Clear’s retail broking business.

In its most recent results available on Companies House, One Commercial Specialty had £1.83m of turnover and