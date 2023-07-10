Insurance Age

Jacqui Kelly steps up at Zurich as Michelle Taylor heads to Aviva

Jacqui Kelly, interim head of sales and distribution at Zurich
Zurich has confirmed that Jacqui Kelly, head of strategic accounts, will take on the role of head of sales and distribution on an interim basis succeeding Aviva-bound Michelle Taylor.

Taylor’s exit was revealed on 10 July amid a commercial lines and distribution restructure at Aviva.

She will take up the newly created post of strategic accounts director in January next year teaming up again with Dave Martin, managing director for distribution and SME trading.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Martin left the job of head of retail at Zurich in October last year and started at Aviva this April.

