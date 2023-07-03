Renovation Underwriting rolls out non-negligence liability cover

Managing general agent Renovation Underwriting has launched non-negligence liability cover available either as part of a wider renovation cover or as a standalone product.

The MGA detailed the offering was backed by A-rated capacity and could be bought for both domestic and commercial projects with most types of projects considered, including basement contracts.

Ardonagh signed up to buy a majority shareholding in N&W Investments in April, subject to regulatory approval.

Along with the MGA, N&W holds high-net-worth broker Stanhope Cooper and also the businesses Insurance Tailors and Porterhouse Brokers.

Legal duty

Renovation Underwriting was established in