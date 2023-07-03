Insurance Age

Ecclesiastical targets leisure venues in growth drive

restaurant
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ecclesiastical is launching a new leisure product as part of its plans to double the size of the business.

The insurer, which is a prominent player in the heritage market, is expanding its appetite to include businesses in more modern properties.

The provider detailed that it will initially target four- and five-star hotels, fine-dining restaurants, gastropubs and visitor attractions, with plans to expand to more customer groups in the future.

Brokers really appreciate what we do – we’re specialists, give strong service and they tell us they want to work with us more, which is why we’re expanding

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: