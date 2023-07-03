Ecclesiastical targets leisure venues in growth drive

Ecclesiastical is launching a new leisure product as part of its plans to double the size of the business.

The insurer, which is a prominent player in the heritage market, is expanding its appetite to include businesses in more modern properties.

The provider detailed that it will initially target four- and five-star hotels, fine-dining restaurants, gastropubs and visitor attractions, with plans to expand to more customer groups in the future.

Brokers really appreciate what we do – we’re specialists, give strong service and they tell us they want to work with us more, which is why we’re expanding