Lockton takes Clarissa Franks from Marsh as head of UK P&C retail

Clarissa Franks_Lockton - side portrait
Lockton has swooped for Clarissa Franks as head of UK P&C retail. Franks is joining from Marsh and will take up the post in November.

She has been with the global broker for nearly 15 years, most recently as retail placement leader for Marsh UK and Ireland’s three client-facing divisions – risk management, corporate and commercial – having been appointed to the role in March 2022.

Franks (pictured) was also a member of the executive committee responsible for the leadership of the risk management division.

At Lockton, she will report to European CEO, EJ Hentenaar, and work with head of UK P&C Tony Hardy to transfer over the

