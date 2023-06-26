James Hallam rebrands Scottish buys

James Hallam has rebranded CCRS and Broker Scotland, having snapped up the Scottish brokers in August 2022.

The firm, which is part of the Seventeen Group, is also eyeing up further acquisitions and recruitment opportunities in the country.

The deal for Glasgow-based CCRS added 30 staff in Glasgow and £13.5m of gross written premium to the group.

We are very proud of our growth in Scotland. It is a great country to invest in and offers opportunity for growth. Paul Anscombe

The purchase of property specialist Broker Scotland, also based in Glasgow, brought an additional £4.75m of GWP. The pair