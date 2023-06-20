Intelligent AI platform targets closing commercial property underinsurance gap

InsurTech Intelligent AI has launched its Intelligent Rebuild Cost Validation Platform, designed to address the long-standing challenge of underinsurance in the commercial property market.

Gallagher calculated in December 2022 that two in five commercial properties in the UK were underinsured, with the problem hitting a record high. The shortfall of underinsured properties was an average of 43% against the rebuild value covered by their insurance.

In March, Chaucer also flagged the issue, warning that with rebuild costs 10.4% higher than a year ago average property insurance policies could have rebuild value shortfalls.

It listed price hikes for insulating materials, gravels