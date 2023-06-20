Insurance Age

Intelligent AI platform targets closing commercial property underinsurance gap

property-money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

InsurTech Intelligent AI has launched its Intelligent Rebuild Cost Validation Platform, designed to address the long-standing challenge of underinsurance in the commercial property market.

Gallagher calculated in December 2022 that two in five commercial properties in the UK were underinsured, with the problem hitting a record high. The shortfall of underinsured properties was an average of 43% against the rebuild value covered by their insurance.

In March, Chaucer also flagged the issue, warning that with rebuild costs 10.4% higher than a year ago average property insurance policies could have rebuild value shortfalls.

It listed price hikes for insulating materials, gravels

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Blink partners with broker on parametric travel cover

Blink Parametric and Lloyd’s broker Newpoint Insurance Brokers have partnered to launch a suite of bespoke online travel insurance products using a real-time parametric flight delay solution for eligible travel insurance policyholders.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: