People Moves: 19 – 23 June 2023

Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Aston Lark, Liberty Specialty Markets, Russell Scanlan, Momentum, Fusion Specialty, Alan Boswell and Lockton.

Aston Lark builds team in Wales

Catherine Robinson, from Neath, has joined Aston Lark as an account cxecutive to work on growing the company’s client base within South Wales.

The new South Wales office was launched earlier this year.

Robinson has over 25 years of experience in the industry, spending her career so far at Keen Insurance, where she held the position of