GRP owner Brown & Brown buys Nexus and Xenia owner Kentro

US giant Brown & Brown has signed up to buy Kentro Capital, which includes Nexus Underwriting and Xenia Broking, in a deal expected to close in the fourth quarter.

London headquartered Kentro, which rebranded in February 2022, manages more than £500m of gross written premium with more than 350 staff in offices in the UK, US, Europe, Asia and Dubai.

Managing general agent Nexus underwrites across 20 risk classes including trade credit, financial lines and aviation.

Top 75 Broker Xenia is a retail credit specialist in the UK with more than 1,500 policyholders ranging from large corporates to SMEs.

In a separate statement private equity investor B.P. Marsh