Insurance Age

GRP owner Brown & Brown buys Nexus and Xenia owner Kentro

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

US giant Brown & Brown has signed up to buy Kentro Capital, which includes Nexus Underwriting and Xenia Broking, in a deal expected to close in the fourth quarter.

London headquartered Kentro, which rebranded in February 2022, manages more than £500m of gross written premium with more than 350 staff in offices in the UK, US, Europe, Asia and Dubai.

Managing general agent Nexus underwrites across 20 risk classes including trade credit, financial lines and aviation.

Top 75 Broker Xenia is a retail credit specialist in the UK with more than 1,500 policyholders ranging from large corporates to SMEs.

In a separate statement private equity investor B.P. Marsh

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Ecclesiastical flags second home crimes hitting HNW sector

One in five (22%) crimes experienced by high-net-worth clients happened at their second home or holiday home during the past 12 months, according to research by Ecclesiastical as it released new guidance to help brokers speak to clients about how to best protect themselves and their households.

JMG strikes 20th deal

JMG Group has bought commercial and corporate broker Insure Business in its 20th acquisition since being formed just over two and half years ago.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: