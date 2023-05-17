Allianz seeks to move closer to brokers with new financial lines team in three regional hubs

Allianz Commercial has formed a financial lines team focusing solely on directors & officers cover and professional indemnity propositions.

The team will operate across three regional hubs in England for the North, Midlands/South West and the South East (see The hubs box below).

According to the insurer, the hubs will work with branch distributions teams and local brokers to “enable slick and simple trading”.

Partners

Dave Carey, managing director for mid-market at Allianz Commercial, said: “We’ve invested heavily in recruiting the best people, and I’m very happy to unveil our new look financial lines underwriting team.

“With a