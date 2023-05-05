Insurance Age

Biba seeking new HNW schemes provider due to Home & Legacy closure

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association is searching for a new high-net-worth schemes provider, and will be ‘seeking tenders from alternative providers’ in light of Allianz planning to put Home & Legacy into run-off.

Home & Legacy has partnered with Biba since 2019.

Insurance Age revealed earlier this week that Allianz would be closing the mid and HNW specialist managing general agent.

The decision has affected around 50 staff, who are going through a consultation process that will last at least 30 days.

