FCA sets out whistleblower commitments

The Financial Conduct Authority has unveiled a series of actions to boost whistleblowers’ confidence.

The move follows a survey in January of 24 whistleblowers who shared information with the watchdog on their experiences.

The regulator has committed to providing whistleblowers with more detail on what has been done with the information provided, or reasons for taking or not taking action.

The watchdog is encouraging financial services staff to report issues as part of the ‘In confidence, with confidence’ push.

It has pledged