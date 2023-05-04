Pikl partners with Prestige Underwriting on short-term products

Sharing economy specialist Pikl and Prestige Underwriting have signed a distribution partnership.

The agreement will provide managing general agent Prestige’s brokers access to the insurtech’s top-up insurance products via its Covernet portal.

Pikl explained that the products are geared towards those of Prestige’s broker partners that specialise in the short-term rental of rooms, whole properties or parking spaces.

Gap in the market

It detailed that its products had been developed to address a gap in the market, as most standard home insurance policies will not cover short-term rentals.