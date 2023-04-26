Ardonagh buys Stanhope Cooper and Renovation Underwriting

Ardonagh Advisory has signed up to buy a majority shareholding in high-net-worth broker Stanhope Cooper and MGA Renovation Underwriting.

Founded in 2006, Petersfield-based Stanhope Cooper is led by managing director William Cooper.

He took over the reins in 2012 from his father and company chairman, former Sterling owner Nicholas Cooper, who sold HNW specialist insurer Sterling to Covéa in 2014.

William Cooper will continue to lead Stanhope Cooper as it becomes part of Ardonagh Advisory.

Structure

The deal has been structured with Ardonagh buying, subject to regulatory approval, a shareholding in N&W Investments.

N&W holds