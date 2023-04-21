Movo unveils MGA and rolls out Quote Portal as targets grow with start-ups focus
Movo will launch its managing general agent Moveda Underwriting on 1 May, upping its appointed representative network target to 120 next year. It also rolled out Quote Portal, managing director Lea Cheesbrough told Insurance Age.
Owned by Movo Investment Group after the soft launch the MGA will be opened up to Movo Group’s 17 brokers on 1 June ahead of being released to the full AR network and Durrell brokers in due course, Cheesbrough confirmed.
Listing commercial combined, property and liability as the areas of focus, Cheesbrough detailed the product lines were “not your vanilla stuff” as Moveda would not be competing with Movo’s panel of insurers. Limits of up to £5m will be available.
“We are going to hit 90
