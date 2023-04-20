Insurance Age

CII launches five-year plan

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The Chartered Insurance Institute published a five-year strategic plan containing six themes.

In its most recent financial results the CII posted a £4.4m loss for 2021.

According to the Institute, the plan is organised into two phases. For the first year – 2023 – it focuses on addressing legacy systems issues, returning the CII to a surplus position and building foundations for the future.

The CII said this includes establishing a new arrangement with the 55 local insurance institutes across the UK and undertaking a major review of the role professional standards plays in the context

