CII launches five-year plan

The Chartered Insurance Institute published a five-year strategic plan containing six themes.

In its most recent financial results the CII posted a £4.4m loss for 2021.

According to the Institute, the plan is organised into two phases. For the first year – 2023 – it focuses on addressing legacy systems issues, returning the CII to a surplus position and building foundations for the future.

The CII said this includes establishing a new arrangement with the 55 local insurance institutes across the UK and undertaking a major review of the role professional standards plays in the context