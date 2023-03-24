Insurance Age

More than 70% of brokers have a vacancy amid intense recruitment challenges

new-job14-getty
Some 71% of brokers are looking to fill a role, with 23% of vacancies open for four months or more, according to the latest research by Aviva.

The average time a broking vacancy has been open is three months and one week, Aviva calculated.

While the 71% rate has fallen from 98% a year ago attracting talent remains a key and expensive challenge for firms. Of the brokers reporting vacancies, 69% had middle management vacancies, 34% had junior-level vacancies and 33% had senior positions waiting to be filled.

The data was drawn from a survey in December of 224 UK brokers across all job levels. The breakdown showed national brokers at

This address will be used to create your account

