Amb Insurance Services doubles with Mercer Jones & Company buy

Andrew Barrow
Newcastle-under-Lyme-based Amb Insurance Services has snapped up Stoke on Trent-based Mercer Jones & Company, taking its gross written premium up to £6m.

The purchase of this firm has doubled the Bravo Networks member’s GWP, while headcount has risen to 21 – with plans to recruit further.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, has been funded through a mix of Amb’s cash reserves and bank lending.

All Mercer Jones & Company staff will be moving to Amb’s office and, with Mercer having been established more than 75 years ago, the brand is being kept.

History

Andrew Barrow, pictured, managing director of Amb, said: “Mercer Jones & Company has been

