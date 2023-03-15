Products: March 2023

This month’s products highlights include Allianz refreshing its fleet policies, plans for a broker-facing new motor insurer, and cover for care organisations and private equity firms.

Allianz Commercial goes green on fleet policies in ESG drive

Allianz Commercial has refreshed its fleet policies to reduce repair times andprescribe the fitting of green parts.

The new policy wordings mean green parts can be automatically fitted and reduce excess for customers using Allianz’s Approved Repairer Network.

The new wordings came into force on 1 March, and green parts will be fitted for all repairs that are non-safety-critical where an appropriate part is available. This applies to