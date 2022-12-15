Movo grows apprenticeship scheme

The Movo Partnership appointed representative network has expanded its apprenticeship programme taking on five new starters.

The firm recruited its first apprentice in 2016.

Apprenticeships have come increasingly to the fore in recent weeks and months with talent acquisition a key barrier to growth for the insurance industry.

Aviva revealed in April that almost all brokers – 98% – had job vacancies and there has been a series of brokers, such as A-One and SJL, launching academies in recent months.

Aston Lark launched the second wave of its Early Careers Programme at the start of this month and committed to boosting