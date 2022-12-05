Xenia buys trade credit specialist Linda Scott Associates

Xenia Broking Group has signed up to buy the trade credit insurance business of Glasgow-based Linda Scott Associates in a deal expected to complete on 22 December.

Trade credit and surety broker Xenia is part of Kentro Capital Group which rebranded from Nexus in February.

The latest buy is the 10th Xenia has made since being formed in 2019. Among those deals it snapped up the UK whole turnover trade credit and surety business of Tysers Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum at the start of the year.

Ahead of the Tysers purchase, Xenia CEO Tim Coles told Insurance Age last December that the firm had £70m of gross written premium with 74 staff and was