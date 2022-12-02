Turnover tops £20m at Alan Boswell after reshuffle
Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers has posted a 50% leap in turnover to £20.75m in the year to 31 March 2022 after a re-organisation brought two sister-companies into the firm.
A filing at Companies House showed post-tax profit rose by more than £3m from £1.73m in 2021 to £4.77m.
The directors detailed that the large increases were due to the transfer of the trade and assets of Alan Boswell Insurance Advisers and Alan Boswell Insurance Management into the business. The change had gone through on 1 April 2021.
However, the board also noted it was “satisfied with the growth in turnover and profits during what was still an unusual year due to the Covid-19 pandemic”.
